PUEBLO, Colo.

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Pueblo are looking for a man named Anthony Cuevas who was captured in surveillance video throwing a suitcase with a body in it into a dumpster. It’s unknown when the apparent murder happened, but a man was captured on camera dumping a suitcase in the southwest part of the Colorado city.

(credit: Department of Corrections)

Surveillance video released by Pueblo police shows the body being dumped on Thursday morning

Surveillance video released by Pueblo police shows the body being dumped on Thursday morning (credit: Pueblo Police)

In a video police released Thursday night, the man can be seen driving up to a dumpster and lifting what appears to be a heavy suitcase. He tosses it into the dumpster.

The victim hasn’t been identified but police say she had a distinct tattoo which shows a female clown on her right thigh. She was wearing an Air Force T-shirt and shorts with the M&M candy logo on them.

(credit: Pueblo Police)

The suspect who was driving a small, dark blue four-door sedan.

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation is asked to call any of the following members of the Pueblo Police Department:

– Capt. Bravo (719) 320-6049
– Sgt. Purvis (719) 320-6047
– Detective Torres (719) 320-6037
– Detective Gravattt (719) 320-6022

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous with their tip is asked to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

