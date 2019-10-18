PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Pueblo are looking for a man named Anthony Cuevas who was captured in surveillance video throwing a suitcase with a body in it into a dumpster. It’s unknown when the apparent murder happened, but a man was captured on camera dumping a suitcase in the southwest part of the Colorado city.
In a video police released Thursday night, the man can be seen driving up to a dumpster and lifting what appears to be a heavy suitcase. He tosses it into the dumpster.
The victim hasn’t been identified but police say she had a distinct tattoo which shows a female clown on her right thigh. She was wearing an Air Force T-shirt and shorts with the M&M candy logo on them.
The suspect who was driving a small, dark blue four-door sedan.
Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation is asked to call any of the following members of the Pueblo Police Department:
– Capt. Bravo (719) 320-6049
– Sgt. Purvis (719) 320-6047
– Detective Torres (719) 320-6037
– Detective Gravattt (719) 320-6022
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous with their tip is asked to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at pueblocrimestoppers.com.
