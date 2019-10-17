Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Park County teachers are expected to ask the school board president to resign at Thursday’s board meeting. The teachers went on strike on Monday and classes were canceled Thursday for the fourth day in row.
The South Park Education Association said they tried meeting with the school board and superintendent for a scheduled meeting on Wednesday but were asked to leave.
A federal mediator was called in after the district initially cancelled the planned negotiations, but by 5 p.m. both sides were at the table. The two sides talked until after midnight, but failed to reach an agreement.
The teachers want $6,000 raises, but the school district says it can only afford $2,000.
They’re back at the bargaining table on Thursday but the teachers say there is still a long way to go.
