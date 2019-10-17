DENVER (CBS4) – Pumpkin Nights, an interactive Halloween experience and festival, is now open at the Adams County Fairgrounds and Regional Park Complex. The event features seven Pumpkin Lands created with more than 3,000 artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins.
Lands include Forbidden Pumpkin City, Monster Mash, Great Pumpkin Hall, Maravilla Lane, Pumpkin Pirate Cove, Pumpkin Reef and Enchanted Pumpkin Forest. Each Pumpkin Land has a festive spirit and a land guardian that will guide guests through a “magical quest.”
“We’re excited to unveil new experiences and expanded Pumpkin Lands this year. Guests discover the story of the lands through the quest, then can stay for a fire show, outdoor movie, food and drinks and much more,” said Marielle Croudo, CMP, product manager and experience designer of Pumpkin Nights.
Pumpkin Nights is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 3 — except on Halloween.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. Kids three and under are free, “littles” (4-12) are $16, seniors (60+) are $18, and general admission is $20. Family Packs (two general admission and two littles tickets) are available for $65. Weekday Night Owl Specials are available Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to close. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.PumpkinNights.com.
