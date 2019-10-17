  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was hurt on Thursday night during the game against the Denver Broncos. He won’t return.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field after sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 17, 2019.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field after sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 17, 2019. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

A recent ankle injury has slowed the gunslinger down, but it was a knee injury that knocked him out of the game close to the Broncos end zone in the first half.

Holmes walked by himself to the locker room and backup quarterback Matt Moore took over in the huddle in his place.

The injury happened during a Chiefs drive in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field after getting injured on a play during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on October 17, 2019.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field after getting injured on a play during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In the last two games, the Chiefs quarterback had been sacked five times and had only completed 55.4 percent of his passes.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

