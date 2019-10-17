DENVER (CBS4) – Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was hurt on Thursday night during the game against the Denver Broncos. He won’t return.
A recent ankle injury has slowed the gunslinger down, but it was a knee injury that knocked him out of the game close to the Broncos end zone in the first half.
Patrick Mahomes is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/DKCt1dg9nX
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 18, 2019
Holmes walked by himself to the locker room and backup quarterback Matt Moore took over in the huddle in his place.
Mahomes is up but walking off with the assistance of trainers. Several Broncos defenders went and patted him on the shoulder pads as he got up. #4Broncos @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 18, 2019
The injury happened during a Chiefs drive in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
In the last two games, the Chiefs quarterback had been sacked five times and had only completed 55.4 percent of his passes.
