



– Spending time in Speer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a conveyor belt sushi bar to an entertainment venue with pool room.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Speer, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Racines Restaurant

Topping the list is traditional American outlet Racines Restaurant, which serves breakfast, brunch, salads and more. Located at 650 Sherman St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 595 reviews on Yelp.

First established back in 1983, this well-loved eatery is known for its classic American fare for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as its selection of cocktails and desserts.

Skylark Lounge

Next up is music venue and bar Skylark Lounge, situated at 140 S. Broadway. With four stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

According to its website, Skylark Lounge specializes in entertainment, offering regular live music, dancing and a billiards space upstairs on the second level.

Taki Sushi

Sushi bar Taki Sushi is another prime choice. Yelpers give the sushi bar, located at 420 E. Bayaud Ave., 4.5 stars out of 517 reviews.

Popular sushi items to try here include the red dragon roll, ninja roll, pearl roll, sunflower roll, New York roll, golden roll and the yellowtail with jalapeño.

Rolls by Chubby Cattle

At last, Rolls by Chubby Cattle, an establishment that features conveyor belt sushi, ramen and hot pot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 591 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2 Broadway to try it out for yourself.

Rolls by Chubby Cattle provides a unique dining experience, offering all-you-can-eat sushi on a high-tech conveyor belt system, plus customizable ramen and hot pot soup options.

Article provided by Hoodline.