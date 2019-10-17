  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Austin Boutain, Colorado News, Golden News, Kathleen Boutain, Mitchell Ingle


DENVER (AP) – A man who was previously convicted of fatally shooting a University of Utah student has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a Colorado man. Austin Boutain was sentenced Thursday for the death of 63-year-old Mitchell Ingle, of Golden, in October 2017. Boutain pleaded guilty in September to murder and aggravated robbery.

Austin Boutain

Austin Boutain (credit: Salt Lake City Police)

Prosecutors say he and his wife, Kathleen, were drinking and smoking marijuana with Ingle in an RV park when Boutain became angry at Ingle’s suggestion the three have sex. Boutain slit Ingle’s throat and burglarized his trailer.

Mitch Ingel (credit: CBS)

The couple then drove Ingle’s vehicle to Salt Lake City, where student ChenWei Guo was shot to death.

Austin Boutain also was sentenced to life in prison, and his wife to one year, for Guo’s death.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments