AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect, identified as Xavier Cardona, wanted in an attack at a King Soopers earlier this month. The security guard at the King Soopers on Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road was attacked after he confronted a suspected shoplifter on Oct. 6.
UPDATE: WE HAVE MADE AN ARREST! THANK YOU EVERYONE! An employee of a business recognized the suspect and called APD, the suspect matched the description & had the clothes he wore during the attack with him. Investigators will be pursing at least Att Homicide in the 2nd Degree.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 16, 2019
Aurora police say Cardona, 21, attacked the security officer so badly he was knocked unconscious. They say Cardona kicked the man in the face, leaving a shoe print on his face.
A witness stepped in to stop the attack and then started fighting with Cardona.
Cardona left after the attack. During the search, police described him as a 6-foot-tall Asian man with a mustache and black rimmed glasses. The security guard is now recovering at home.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers arrested Cardona who matched the description and had the clothes he wore during the attack with him. Police will be pursuing attempted homicide charges, aggravated robbery, menacing and theft in connection to the attack.
Metro Denver Crimestoppers offered $2,000 for a reward, and the Aurora Reward Fund matched that. King Soopers added $5,000 Monday evening, and an additional reward has been offered by the group Private Officer International in the amount of $1,000, bringing the total reward potential to $10,000. Tipsters are asked to call Agent Antony Green with information at 303-739-6382.
