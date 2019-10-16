  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, King Soopers, Xavier Cardona


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect, identified as Xavier Cardona, wanted in an attack at a King Soopers earlier this month. The security guard at the King Soopers on Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road was attacked after he confronted a suspected shoplifter on Oct. 6.

Xavier Cardona

Xavier Cardona (credit: Aurora Police)

The suspect in the assault of the security guard at an Aurora King Soopers on Oct. 6, 2019

The suspect in the assault of the security guard at an Aurora King Soopers on Oct. 6, 2019 (credit: Aurora Police)

Aurora police say Cardona, 21, attacked the security officer so badly he was knocked unconscious. They say Cardona kicked the man in the face, leaving a shoe print on his face.

(credit: Aurora Police)

(credit: Aurora Police)

A witness stepped in to stop the attack and then started fighting with Cardona.

Cardona left after the attack. During the search, police described him as a 6-foot-tall Asian man with a mustache and black rimmed glasses. The security guard is now recovering at home.

(credit: Aurora Police)

On Wednesday afternoon, officers arrested Cardona who matched the description and had the clothes he wore during the attack with him. Police will be pursuing attempted homicide charges, aggravated robbery, menacing and theft in connection to the attack.

Metro Denver Crimestoppers offered $2,000 for a reward, and the Aurora Reward Fund matched that. King Soopers added $5,000 Monday evening, and an additional reward has been offered by the group Private Officer International in the amount of $1,000, bringing the total reward potential to $10,000. Tipsters are asked to call Agent Antony Green with information at 303-739-6382.

Comments