DENVER (CBS4)– Off-year elections are usually low-key, but for Coloradans who are blind, this one is a very big deal. Six years after the state went to an all-mail ballot, blind voters like Curtis Chong can finally take full advantage of it.

“The right to exercise our democratic principles in this country is very fundamental and I think for too long… we the blind and other people with disabilities have settled and I don’t want to settle,” said Chong.

This election will be the first in Colorado where voters who are blind don’t have to get a ride to a polling place or sacrifice secrecy. They can do what the rest of us take for granted – vote in private, at home.

Chong and other members of the National Federation of the Blind of Colorado helped pass a law that required the Secretary of State to design an interactive ballot that works with any assistive technology.

“Let me say on behalf of the National Federation of the Blind of Colorado, this is huge,” says Chong. “I can bring up the ballot and make my choices completely without bothering anybody. I can verify my choices, change the choices, and not feel like I’m imposing.”

Chong test drove the system before it went live, “I was very worried what voters see something not useable with our tech confusing.”

He says he found a few bugs that the state worked out.

“Nothing crashed as far as tell,” he said as he laughed and knocked on wood.

He still has to print his ballot and mail it, along with an affidavit – signed anywhere at the bottom – attesting to who he is and that he qualifies for the special ballot under the American with Disabilities Act.

Chong says he’s voted in every election since 1972, but this one is the most significant for him, “Because I’m going to do everything here on my own, and I’m going to do it mostly from my home.”