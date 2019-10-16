Coach Michael Malone, Young Denver Nuggets Set Sights Much Higher This SeasonThe Nuggets didn't make major upgrades over the summer like so many of their Western Conference opponents, and they're fine with that — they figure Denver will turn into a desired destination soon enough.

Broncos Emmanuel Sanders Returns To Practice, Hopeful To Play Against ChiefsBroncos head coach Vic Fangio said that Emmanuel Sanders will practice Tuesday, with hopes of him playing in the game on Thursday.

Lindsey Vonn Among 6 To Be Inducted Into Colorado Sports Hall Of FameSix Colorado figures in the athletic world will be inducted into the 2020 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame class.

With 4 Days In Between Games, Broncos Work On 'Mental Aspect' Ahead Of Chiefs GameJust two days ago, the Denver Broncos shutout the Tennessee Titans to claim their second consecutive win of the season.

'What They Have Going Right Now Is Working': Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon MarshallBrandon Marshall says he's impressed with the improvements in the Denver Broncos defense.