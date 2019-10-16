Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An out-of-control SUV crashed into the front yard of a family in Colorado Springs. The driver told police that he was trying to escape someone in another vehicle who was shooting at him.
The SUV came within just a few feet of the family’s home. No one was hurt.
The SUV crashed into a curb across the street after running over the basketball hoop in the front yard.
“We are going to have to take it down. But he hit it and pushed it all the way back, and as you can see there’s still parts of it thrown back over there,” said homeowner Kandy Pearce.
The driver was cited for careless driving and driving without insurance.
Police are investigating the story about the gunfire.
