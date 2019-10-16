Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A horse grazing in a field in El Paso County had to be put down after the animal was struck by a plane. The plane was blown off the runway at the Meadow Lake Airport near Colorado Springs.
The small plane went through a fence and struck the pregnant horse. The horse’s owner said she lost her husband and sister in a plane crash five years ago this month. Her horse had been helping her cope with those losses.
The plane’s pilot wasn’t hurt but the horse had to be euthanized.
