PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since last week, the teachers union in Park County and the school district are meeting once again. The teachers went on strike on Monday, canceling classes for three days so far this week.
The South Park Education Association said they tried meeting with the school board and superintendent for a scheduled meeting earlier on Wednesday but were asked to leave.
Both sides are trying to reach a deal on a new contract.
The teachers want $6,000 raises, but the school district says it can only afford $2,000.
