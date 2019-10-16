LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations in the area of Deep Cut Road and Elkhorn House Road in Glacier View. Those in the area are asked to evacuate immediately and not delay leaving to gather belongings.
Copter4 flew over the wildfire which was putting out a lot of smoke. Larimer County received a request for assistance from The Nature Conservancy which was doing controlled burns in the vicinity.
A total of 500 acres were planned in the controlled burn.
“The winds took it from them,” said Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jared Kramer.
A large air tanker and a SEAT have been ordered to the fire burning southeast of Red Feather Lakes.
An evacuation center is being set up at the Livermore Community Center on County Road 74E.
