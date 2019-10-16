Comments
MOFFAT, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in the town of Moffat in the San Luis Valley are trying to figure out what started a fire on Tuesday afternoon that wound up destroying several homes. Four structure in all were destroyed and no one was hurt. CBS4 partner KKTV reported that the fire burned three homes.
On Wednesday the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that the fire “is still smoldering” but that it is contained.
Fire officials said that the fire affected air quality in the town, writing: “Anyone in the town with lung or breathing conditions are advised to stay indoors or leave the area until air quality is determined to be regular. Anyone with issues breathing please do not hesitate to call 911 for medical assistance.”
