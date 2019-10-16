



Legends Coffee

– Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable breakfast and brunch restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Legends Coffee. Located at 24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 103, it is the highest-rated budget-friendly breakfast and brunch restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.

Menu options include seasonal lattes, such as pumpkin and creme brulee, as well as kombucha and green tea latte. Pastries, almond croissants, scones, paninis and breakfast sandwiches are available.

Maria Empanada

Next up is North Aurora’s Maria Empanada, situated at 2501 Dallas St. With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Breakfast empanadas with egg and potato or Spanish chorizo, and a gluten-free Spanish breakfast with potatoes, eggs and sweet onions are among the menu options.

Sabor Mexican Grill

City Center North’s Sabor Mexican Grill, located at 14301 E. Cedar Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 112 reviews.

Tacos, burritos, carne asada tortas and fajitas with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas are among the specialties.

Winchell’s Donut House

Winchell’s Donut House is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15195 E. Hampden Ave. to see for yourself.

In addition to the many kinds of doughnuts on offer, the shop serves bagels, burritos, sandwiches and a variety of coffee drinks. Doughnut options include cake doughnuts with vanilla, chocolate, cherry or maple icing.

Article provided by Hoodline.