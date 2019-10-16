DENVER (CBS4) – Flags across Colorado are being lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, the day of the memorial service for former Colorado Speaker of the House Ruben Valdez. Born in Trinidad, Valdez was Colorado’s first Hispanic House Speaker and a fixture at the Colorado State Capitol for nearly five decades.
Valdez died Oct. 1 at the age of 82.
He rose to the speakership in 1975 in the wake of Watergate as a Democratic tide swept the country. He was known for his advocacy for schools and teachers.
The Ruben Valdez Achievement Campus in southwest Denver is named in his honor. It’s in a mainly Latino neighborhood where Valdez lived and served constituents for decades.
Gov. Jared Polis will be among many others who will attend the memorial service at Coors Field Wednesday morning.
