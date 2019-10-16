Comments
LONGMONT, Colo (CBS4) – A homeless man has been charged after a fire was started at a Longmont church. Cassidy Cole Moroney, 34, was arrested Tuesday night and faces a charge of first-degree arson after a fire was started at the Central Longmont Presbyterian Church on Sunday. The church on Kimbark Street received more than $5,000 in damage.
Moroney was arrested without incident and taken to the Boulder County Jail.
Longmont fire and police detectives say someone broke a window in a door leading into the church and started a fire using an accelerant.
Police have not released an arrest photo of Moroney yet.
