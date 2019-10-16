  • CBS4On Air

LONGMONT, Colo (CBS4) – A homeless man has been charged after a fire was started at a Longmont church. Cassidy Cole Moroney, 34, was arrested Tuesday night and faces a charge of first-degree arson after a fire was started at the Central Longmont Presbyterian Church on Sunday. The church on Kimbark Street received more than $5,000 in damage.

(credit: Central Longmont Presbyterian Church)

Moroney was arrested without incident and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

Suspect accused of setting Central Longmont Presbyterian Church on fire early Sunday morning.

An image of the suspect inside the church (credit: Longmont Police Department)

Longmont fire and police detectives say someone broke a window in a door leading into the church and started a fire using an accelerant.

Central Presbyterian Church in Longmont

Central Longmont Presbyterian Church (credit: CBS)

Police have not released an arrest photo of Moroney yet.

