AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating whether a man detained by officers on Wednesday afternoon is a suspect wanted in an attack at a King Soopers earlier this month. The security guard at the King Soopers on Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road was attacked after he confronted a suspected shoplifter on Oct. 6.

The suspect in the assault of the security guard at an Aurora King Soopers on Oct. 6, 2019

The suspect in the assault of the security guard at an Aurora King Soopers on Oct. 6, 2019 (credit: Aurora Police)

Aurora police say the suspect attacked the security officer so badly he was knocked unconscious. They say the suspect kicked the man in the face, leaving a shoe print on his face.

(credit: Aurora Police)

A witness stepped in to stop the attack and then started fighting with the suspect.

The suspect left after the attack. Police describe him as a 6-foot-tall Asian man with a mustache and black rimmed glasses. The security guard is now recovering at home.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers detained a man matching the description of the suspect. No charges have been filed and at the time of publishing, no arrest had been made.

Metro Denver Crimestoppers offered $2,000 for a reward, and the Aurora Reward Fund matched that. King Soopers added $5,000 Monday evening, and an additional reward has been offered by the group Private Officer International in the amount of $1,000, bringing the total reward potential to $10,000. Tipsters are asked to call Agent Antony Green with information at 303-739-6382.

