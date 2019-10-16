AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 17,400 election ballots were improperly printed and issued to residents in Adams County. Election officials say Adams County residents who live in Aurora were given wrong voting instructions.
Those residents, living in Aurora and voting in Adams County, make up less than 10% of the county voting population.
On those ballots voters were instructed to select one candidate for “City Council at Large.” The instructions should have read to select two candidates.
Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum took full responsibility for the issue, even though Aurora city officials signed off on incorrect ballot as well. Zygielbaum said his office was to blame for changing the wording.
New ballots for all residents impacted are being printed and shipped by Friday. Zygielbaum said those new ballots will clearly be labeled as the correct one to vote with.
For those who already filled out their ballot and turned it in to the election office, they can fill out a new ballot. The new ballot will override the previous, so long as received by 7 p.m. election night.
Voters can also fill out the original ballot with the issues, selecting two candidates anyway.
Zygielbaum said the error shouldn’t concern residents about the integrity of the election. He said a conference call was held with the candidates and all were content with the way the election officials were handling the case.
You must log in to post a comment.