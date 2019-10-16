Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are trying to find a woman who robbed a liquor store in the southeastern part of the city using two young children. It happened last Wednesday afternoon at Alameda Liquor Mart, across from the CommonGround Golf Course and near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street.
Surveillance cameras captured the woman coming into the store and then rummaging behind the counter. A girl and a boy who was about 6 were with her.
The boy helped her the woman behind the counter and they eventually took off with cash that was described as being “a large sum.”
