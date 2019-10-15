Comments
(HOODLINE) – Shopping for beer, wine and spirits? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer, wine and spirits sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for beer, wine and spirits.
Mr B’s Wine & Spirits
Topping the list is North Aurora’s Mr B’s Wine & Spirits, situated at 2501 Dallas St., Suite 188. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Chambers Wines & Liquors
Heather Gardens’ Chambers Wines & Liquors, located at 15260 E. Iliff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the store 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews.
Gateway Liquor
Check out Gateway Liquor, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the store at 3751 N. Tower Road, Unit E.
Havana Park Liquors
Finally, there’s Havana Park Liquors, an East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park favorite with 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 10772 E. Lliff Ave. to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.
