



Aurora Police are still trying to identify the suspect who attacked a security guard at the King Soopers on Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road. The guard was attacked after he confronted a suspected shoplifter on Oct. 6.

“You never know which one of these guys will be the violent aggressor, compared to just all talk. It can change in a split second how you have to handle these situations,” said David Middlebrooks, General manager of BOSS High Level Protection.

The King Soopers security guard isn’t part of BOSS High Level Protection, but David says most security guards go through extensive training.

“The training is very similar to the expectations that law enforcement has these days, with de-escalation especially,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Aurora police say the suspect attacked the security officer so badly he was knocked unconscious. They say the suspect kicked the man in the face leaving a shoe print on his face. A witness stepped in to stop the attack, and then started fighting with the suspect.

“It’s a mix of being heartbroken for the guard and his family and angry that someone’s willing to treat another human being that way,” said Middlebrooks.

He adds as Denver continues to grow, the demand for security remains high. Which also means training is that much more important because guards never know who they’ll have to deal with.

“Being a visual deterrent to these crimes is huge. For a lot of clients it’s the primary reason they want us,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The suspect then left. Police describe him as a 6-foot-tall Asian man with a mustache and black rimmed glasses. The security guard is now recovering at home.

Metro Denver Crimestoppers offered $2,000 for a reward, and the Aurora Reward Fund matched that. King Soopers added $5,000 Monday evening, and an additional reward has been offered by Private Officer Int’l in the amount of $1,000.00 bringing the total reward potential to $10,000.00

Tipsters are asked to call Agent Antony Green with information at 303-739-6382.