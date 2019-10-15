PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker police say a porch pirate caught on video also stole the vehicle he drove to the home. Police found that pickup truck on Monday night.
Police first announced they were looking for the porch pirate hours earlier.
***UPDATE Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:00 a.m.***
***The vehicle was located by our Officers last evening. It was stolen out of Parker and the owner isn't a suspect. We are still looking for the suspect in the photo***
— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) October 15, 2019
They say he took an envelope and package from a porch in the Highlands neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Police describe the suspect as a man between 35 and 45 years old. He wore an orange shirt with the words “Sanibel Island EST 1513 Florida.” They say he had a buzz cut, but no apparent facial hair.
People with more information are asked to contact Officer Bankston at bbankston@parkeronline.org or call the department’s non-emergency line at 303-841-9800.
You must log in to post a comment.