Parker News, Parker Police

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker police say a porch pirate caught on video also stole the vehicle he drove to the home. Police found that pickup truck on Monday night.

Parker police search for porch pirate suspect. (credit: Parker)

Police first announced they were looking for the porch pirate hours earlier.

They say he took an envelope and package from a porch in the Highlands neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 35 and 45 years old. He wore an orange shirt with the words “Sanibel Island EST 1513 Florida.” They say he had a buzz cut, but no apparent facial hair.

People with more information are asked to contact Officer Bankston at bbankston@parkeronline.org or call the department’s non-emergency line at 303-841-9800.

