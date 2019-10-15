PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Teachers in Park County weren’t in the classroom once again Tuesday morning. Instead, they were on the picket line as the teachers strike entered its second day.
The teachers decided to go on strike after negotiations fell apart last week.
Students didn’t have school on Tuesday, or athletic activities. All after school activities were also cancelled for Tuesday.
The teachers are striking for better pay and a new contract. The strike is the third involving teachers in Colorado in the past 18 months. Pueblo and Denver teachers were able to secure new deals after strikes.
The Park County teacher’s union said they are striking for livable wages and a new “fair and professional” contract to replace the one that expired in June. District officials have offered a $2,000 raise.
The strike impacts about 600 students in three schools in Fairplay, located southwest of Denver.
About 42 teachers and 80 staff work in the district.
You must log in to post a comment.