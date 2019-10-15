Filed Under:Park County News, Teacher Strike


PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Teachers in Park County say they will spend a third day on the picket line. They want a new contract with better wages.

Teachers in Park County take part in a strike on Monday. (credit: CBS)

The strike means classes will be canceled for a third day for hundreds of students.

The teachers want $6,000 raises, but the school district says it can only afford $2,000.

