PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Teachers in Park County say they will spend a third day on the picket line. They want a new contract with better wages.
The strike means classes will be canceled for a third day for hundreds of students.
The teachers want $6,000 raises, but the school district says it can only afford $2,000.
