DENVER (CBS4)– It’s now official that over the summer Colorado experienced the hottest temperature ever recorded in the state. After a lengthy verification process, the Colorado Climate Center has confirmed the Lamar area reached 115 degrees on July 20. The previous record was 114 degrees last set in Sedgwick in July 1954.
The confirmed heat record means Colorado has now had four extraordinary statewide weather records so far this year:
March 13 Bomb Cyclone – Lowest pressure ever recorded: 970.4 millibars (Lamar)
July 20 Heat Wave – Highest temperature ever recorded: 115° (John Martin Reservoir)
August 13 Hail – Largest hailstone ever recorded: 4.83″ in diameter (Bethune)
September 2019 Heat – Hottest average temperature for September ever recorded: 62.9° (statewide)
And still two and half months to go!
