Broncos LB Johnson Making Most Of Chance After Long LayoffAlexander Johnson's first two NFL starts this month have produced 18 tackles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hits, 1½ sacks, a tackle for loss and an end zone interception in back-to-back wins over the Chargers and Titans.

Kadri, Rantanen Help Avs Stay Perfect, Beat Capitals 6-3Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen, Erik Johnson, Nikita Zadorov, Matt Nieto, and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado. The Avalanche tallied goals on their first three shots of the game.

Broncos Forecast: Yet Another Mild Home Game On ThursdayEvery home game since the preseason has included warmer than normal temperatures. That streak will continue this Thursday evening when Kansas City visits.

Sports Bar Reaches Deal To Broadcast Avalanche, Nuggets Road Games This WeekAltitude Sports and the Colorado Avalanche announced an agreement with Brooklyn's At The Pepsi Center bar on Monday to broadcast select games during the week while the regional sports network remains blacked out on major cable and satellite providers.

Hall Of Fame Rings Presented To Champ Bailey, Family Of Pat BowlenPro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker presented Hall of Fame rings to Champ Bailey and the family of late owner Pat Bowlen at halftime.