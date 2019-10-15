



– Six Colorado figures in the athletic world will be inducted into the 2020 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame class. The Selection Committee made the announcement on Tuesday.

The selections are as follows:

– Lindsey Vonn

– Bob Gebhard

– Alonzo Babers

– George Gwozdecky

– Terry Miller

– Erin Popovich

Lindsey Vonn, of Vail, is the winningest women’s World Cup skier of all time after claiming 82 titles. She is one of six women to have won World Cup races in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and super combined. She retired in February.

“Thank you so much. Humbled to be honored among so many incredible Colorado athletes and sports heroes,” Lindsey Vonn wrote on Twitter.

Bob Gebhard was the first GM of the Rockies and served as such for seven years until 1999 when he resigned. He pitched with Minnesota and Montreal from 1971-74. With Gebhard as manager, the Rockies advanced to the playoffs in 1995 as a National League wild card team.

Alonzo Babers ran track and played one season of football at the Air Force Academy. He earned recognition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles by winning gold medals in both the 400-meter run and the 4X400-meter relay. He began flight training one month after the Olympics. Babers served in the Air Force until 1991.

George Gwozdecky coached the DU hockey team for from 1994 until 2013. The Pioneers won NCAA titles in 2004 and 2005. Gwozdecky accumulated a 443-267-64 record. He became head coach at Valor Christian High School in 2015 after working as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Terry Miller is regarded as one of the top running backs from Colorado, ever. He rushed for 2,785 yards at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs. He was named Colorado Sports Hall of Fame’s High School Athlete of the Year in 1973. From 1974-1977, he rushed form 4,754 yards and 49 touchdowns at Oklahoma State. After being drafted in 1978, Miller rushed for 1,583 yards and eight TDs and caught 35 passes for 382 yards.

Erin Popovich graduated from Colorado State University in 2007. COHOF officials believe she is the first Paralympian voted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. She won 14 gold medals over the course of three Paralympic Games. In 2004 alone, she earned seven medals in Athens. She was also named ESPY’s Best Female Athlete with a Disability twice.

The 56th annual banquet will be April 23 in Denver. Tickets cost $200.