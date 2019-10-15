(CBS4) — Greeley emerged as one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities regardless of size, according to a newly released study by WalletHub. The study analyzed data gathered by the U.S. Census Bureau and basing the rankings on a combination of population gains and economic growth.
Greeley ranked 23rd on the list. Denver was next highest at 37th.
Other Colorado cities included Thornton (44th), Loveland (63rd), Fort Collins (70th), Arvada (77th), Longmont (89th), and Aurora (90th).
Denver ranked fifth among large cities in overall growth behind Austin, Tex., Miami, Fla., Seattle, Wash., and Henderson, Nev.
In general, the data indicated the largest population gains from 2017 to 2018 occurred in southern and western cities. Eight to the top 15 were located in the South and six in the West.
The census numbers also pointed out that fewer Americans are living in medium-sized municipalities, and are instead choosing to live in either big cities or small communities.
For example, large cities of 50,000 in population make up only four percent of all cities in the nation, yet those cities contained nearly 39 percent of the country’s inhabitants. Conversely, 76 percent of the country’s “incorporated places” have fewer than 5,000 residents.
