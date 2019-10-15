Comments
MOFFAT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a large fire in Moffat on Monday evening. Official details about the fire have not been released.
A witness tells CBS4’s Matt Kroschel the fire is destroying “an entire town block.”
BREAKING: Witnesses say a massive fire is destroying “an entire town block” right now in the small town of Moffat in the San Luis Valley.
D Maez Provided @CBSDenver with images from the scene.
No word on injuries. Trying to confirm more info now. Stand by. #breaking pic.twitter.com/iVuIWisf5S
— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) October 16, 2019
It’s not clear if anyone has been hurt, or how the fire started.
