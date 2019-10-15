Filed Under:Brush Fire, Colorado News, Grass Fire, Wildfire Smoke

MOFFAT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a large fire in Moffat on Monday evening. Official details about the fire have not been released.

A fire burning in Moffat on Oct. 15. (credit: D Maez)

A witness tells CBS4’s Matt Kroschel the fire is destroying “an entire town block.”

A fire burning in Moffat on Oct. 15. (credit: Alamosa Valley Courier.

It’s not clear if anyone has been hurt, or how the fire started.

