ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos could see a familiar face back on the field when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that Emmanuel Sanders will practice Tuesday, with hopes of him playing in the game on Thursday.

“We expect him to practice today and we’ll go from there,” Fangio said.

Sanders didn’t play in the second half of the Broncos 16-0 win over the Tennessee Titans on last Sunday with a knee injury. He is second on the team with 25 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

The 10-year veteran receiver returned from an Achilles injury he suffered last year. The Broncos missed his presence as they averaged 13.2 points lost the four games he missed.

Denver’s offense will need to be at its best on Thursday night as they will take on a Chiefs offense that averages 28.7 points per game, which is the fifth best in the NFL. The Broncos on the other hand, only average 17.7 points a game, which ranks as the 26th in the league.

“We’re going to have to be able to move the ball and score points,” Fangio said. “It’s going to be hard to really, really slow their offense down a lot. Our offense is going to have to have a good game. No two ways about it.”