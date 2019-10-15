



Just two days ago, the Denver Broncos shutout the Tennessee Titans to claim their second consecutive win of the season. In just two days from Tuesday, they will be back on the field looking for a third straight win.

“You go from playing Sunday to Thursday with no practice. It’s just the mental aspect of it. You have to try to recover anyway you can,” Kareem Jackson said.

Beating the Chiefs on Thursday will be Denver’s biggest challenge of the season so far.

Between getting their bodies ready and game planning for Patrick Mahomes, there’s a lot to get done in a very little amount of time.

“It’s hard, especially playing an offense as prolific as the Chiefs,” Vic Fangio said. “We like to experience playing against some of their plays at least at a practice tempo – we won’t be able to do that this week. It’s a major, major adjustment.”

Fangio increased the workload of his staff, while decreasing the players’ in an effort to get everyone ready in time.

“I was here after the game Sunday. We came in early yesterday and today. We’ve given the players more time to rest which also gives us more time to prepare,” Fangio said.

“Thank goodness Coach Fangio made a schedule in our favor, so we’ve just got take advantage of it and get ready,” DeMarcus Walker said.

The Broncos biggest advantage this week is they don’t have to travel. When Thursday’s game rolls around, they will likely still be sore and tired from Sunday’s game – but a win over a divisional rival in a prime time slot would certainly cure those ails.

Broncos and Chiefs kick off at 6:20 p.m. MDT at Empower Field at Mile High.

