DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says a marijuana business is recalling some of its retail marijuana products. Bonsai Cultivation says the products have elevated levels of yeast and/or mold.

The products under recall have the OPC code 403R-00228 and were sold before Monday, Oct. 14.

Investigators sampled dried marijuana which include flower, shake, trim and pre-rolls.

The products were sold at 144 retail stores, were sent to three cultivation facilities and 11 manufacturing facilities in the state.

“Consumers or businesses who have these recalled products should dispose of them or return them to the store from where they were purchased,” state health official say. “Any consumers who experienced symptoms of illness after smoking, vaping, or other consumption method of plant material purchased from Bonsai Cultivation are also urged to contact DDPHE at: phicomments@denvergov.org.”

More information about the recall can be found by contacting Bonsai Cultivation at voluntaryrecall@bonsaicultivation.com or the Public Health Investigations Division at 720-913-1311.

List of retail locations where plant material was distributed from Bonsai Cultivation since April 30, 2019: 

Facility DBA (Doing Business As):  Facility Address: 
1917 Santa Fe  1917 Santa Fe Dr. Pueblo, CO 
2251SB LLC  2251 S. Broadway Denver, CO 
Affinity  7739 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 
Alchemy Food Co  9782 E. Girard Ave. Denver, CO 
Altitude East  6858 E. Evans Ave. Denver, CO 
Billo  2093 Curve Plaza, Unit C-103 Steamboat Springs, CO 
Blend LLC  198 East Frontage Rd. Mancos, CO 
Blue Heron Dispensary   100 W. Main St. Unit A Oak Creek, CO 
Breckenridge Organic Therapy  1900 Airport Rd. Unit A Breckenridge, CO 
Bud Farm  385 N. Willow Mancos, CO 
Buddy Boy  3814 Walnut St Denver, CO 
Buddy Boy  4012 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO 
Buddy Boy  5050 N. York St. Denver, CO 
Buddy Boy  2426 S. Federal Blvd. Denver, CO 
Buddy Boy  155 N. Federal Blvd. Denver, CO 
Buds  104 Cardinal Way Parachute, CO 
Choice Organics  813 Smithfield Dr. Units C & D Fort Collins, CO 
Chronic Therapy  10030 W. 27th Ave. Wheat Ridge, CO 
Chronic Therapy Cortez, LLC  1020 S. Broadway Ave. Cortez, CO 
Clear Group Colorado  5156 N. Clarkson Street, Building 2, Unit A, Denver, CO 
Clearview Industries  2145 W. Evans Ave. Denver, CO 
Colorado Grow Company  965 1/2 Main Ave. Durango, CO 
Colorado Harvest Co  1178 S. Kalamath St. Denver, CO 
Colorado Kindest LLC  42023 Highway 112, Del Norte, CO 
Colorado Weedery  125 Peach Ave. Unit C, Palisade, CO 
Complete Releaf  1669 Coal Creek Dr. Suite A, Lafayette, CO 
Craft  869 East Industrial Blvd. Pueblo West, CO 
Dabbington  206 Elm Drive, Log Lane Village, CO 
Denver Clone Store  755 S. Federal Blvd. Unit 4 Denver, CO 
Dino Treats  102 Tyrannosaurus Trail, Dinosaur, CO 
Doctors Orders  1406 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO 
Doctors Orders  3321 S. 1-25 Pueblo, CO 
Durango Organics  37 County Rd. 232, Durango, CO 
Durango Rec Room  145 E. College Dr. Units 1-5 Durango, CO 
Eclipse Cannabis Company  933 Alpine Ave. Suite 2, Boulder, CO 
El Jefe  4260 N. Kearney St. Denver, CO 
Elements  1534 55th Ave. Boulder, CO 
Elevated Strains  9800 North 119th St. Longmont, CO 
Elite Organics  804 S. College Ave. Suite A Fort Collins, CO 
Emerald Fields  27 Manitou Ave. Manitou Springs, CO 
Emerald Fields  4182 E. Virginia Ave. Unit C Glendale, CO 
Euflora  4305 N. Brighton Blvd. Denver, CO 
Euflora  403 16th St. Suite 1 Denver, CO 
Euflora  710 Durant Ave. Unit E-1 Aspen, CO 
Euflora  6260 S. Gun Club Rd. Aurora, CO 
Euflora  4343 S. Buckley Rd. Unit E Aurora, CO 
Euflora  250 South Main St. Longmont, CO 
Freedom Road  514 W. Main St. Trinidad, CO 
Frozen Smoke Dispensary  500 W. Highway 50 Unit 103 Gunnison, CO 
Golden Leaf  1755 Lincoln St. Denver, Co 
Green Cross Rifle  1435 Airport Rd. Rifle, CO 
Green Cross Silt  502 Front St. Silt, CO 
Green Dot Labs  7077 Winchester Circle, Units C&D, Boulder, CO 
Green Tree Medicinals  1090 North 2nd St. Berthoud, CO 
Green World  401 4th Ave. Fort Garland, CO 
Green World Express  5320 US Highway 285 Antonito, CO 
Harvest House  211 S. Highway 19 Nederland, CO 
HCH Labs LLC  4140 N. York St. Suite 220, Denver, CO 
Herbal Wellness  400 West South Boulder Rd. Suite 2700 Lafayette, CO 
High Country Healing 8  40801 Highway 6 Suite 5 Avon, CO 
HRVST  2237 East Idaho Springs Rd. Idaho Springs, CO 
IGADI  2818 Colorado Blvd. Idaho Springs, CO 
IGADI  72399 US Highway 40 Unit B Tabernash, CO 
IGADI  11919 Washington St. Northglenn, CO 
IGADI  1325 South Public Road, Lafayette, CO 
JVJC Holdings  5194 N. Washington St. Denver, CO 
JvJc Holdings  105 E. 7th Ave Denver, CO 
Karing Kind  5854 Rawhide Court Boulder, CO 
Karmaceuticals  4 S. Santa Fe Dr. Denver, CO 
Kind Care of Colorado  6617 South College Ave. Bldg. A Fort Collins, CO 
La Casa Cannabis  205 Main St. San Luis, CO 
Laughing Grass  1110 West Virginia Ave. Unit 1, Denver, CO 
Live Green Cannabis  2517 Sheridan Blvd. Edgewater, CO 
Livwell  3980 N. Franklin St. Unit 101 Denver, CO 
Livwell  1660 N. Pearl St. Denver, CO 
Livwell  432 S. Broadway Denver, CO 
Livwell  2863 Larimer St. Denver, CO 
Livwell  1941 W. Evans Denver, CO 
Livwell  2647 8th Ave. Unit B Garden City, CO 
Livwell  900 N. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 
Livwell  124 Santa Fe Trail Trinidad, CO  
Livwell  1819 E. Main St. Cortez, CO 
Livwell  449 Railroad Ave. Mancos, CO 
Livwell  3855 N. Oneida St Denver, CO 
Livwell  1239 Southgate Place, Pueblo, CO 
LivWell  2565 North Interstate 25, Pueblo, CO 
Lodo Wellness Center  1617 Wazee St. Unit B Denver, CO 
Loud  5385 Quebec St. Commerce City, CO 
Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique  2394 S. Broadway Denver, CO 
Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique  4444 S. Federal Blvd. Sheridan, CO 
Martins Natural Medicinals  216 6th St. Suite A Glenwood Springs, CO 
Mary Jane’s House  3899 N. Quentin St. Denver, CO 
Mile High Dispensary  1350 S. Sheridan Blvd. Unit 1 & 2 Denver, CO 
Mountain Annie’s  157 Highway 550 Suite B Ridgeway, CO 
Mountain Annie’s  1330 Greene St. Silverton, CO 
Mountain Annie’s  1644 County Rd. Durango, CO 
Mountain Cannabis   153 US Highway 550 Unit 102 Ridgway, CO 
Mountain Annie’s  310 E. Main St. Cortez, CO 
Natures Kiss  4332 S. Broadway Englewood, CO 
Natures Medicine  230 West 16th St. Unit C Salida, CO 
Nokhu Labs  5608 South College Ave. Fort Collins, CO  
Northern Lights Cannabis Co  2045 Sheridan Blvd. Unit B1-B2 Denver, CO 
Oasis Cannabis Superstore  5440 W. 44th Ave. Denver, CO 
Oasis Cannabis Superstore  6359 E. Evans Ave. Denver, CO 
Organa Labs  2121 S. Jason St. Denver, CO 
Pig N Whistle   4801 W. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 
Platte Valley Dispensary   2301 7th St. Suite B Denver, CO 
Primo  34132 Highway 285 Villa Grove, CO 
RFSCLVG LLC  145 Front St. Leadville, CO 
Rino Supply Co  3100 Blake St. Denver, CO 
Rocky Mountain Cannabis  228 Byers Ave. Fraser, CO 
Rocky Mountain Cannabis  420 E. Brontosaurus Blvd. Dinosaur, CO 
Rocky Mountain Cannabis  614 Arizona Ave. Trinidad, CO 
Rocky Mountain Cannabis  138 East Main St. Naturita, CO 
Rocky Road Thornton  3901 E. 112th Ave. Unit G Thornton, CO 
Rocky Road Vail  40928 US Highway 6 Unit 2B Avon, CO 
Silverton Green Works  124 East 13th St. Unit A Silverton, CO 
Solace Meds Broadway  2262 S. Broadway Denver, CO 
Solace Meds Colfax  4615 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 
Solace Meds of Wheat Ridge  4845 Van Gordan St. Wheat Ridge, CO 
Soma Wellness Center  423 Belleview Ave. Unit 1 Gunnison, CO 
Soma Wellness Center  500 W. Highway 50 Unit 101, Gunnison, CO 
Southern Colorado Cannabis Club  29577 Highway 159 Fort Garland, CO 
Starbuds  1640 E. Evans Ave. Denver, CO 
Starbuds  428 S McCulloch Blvd. Bldg. A Pueblo West, CO 
Starbuds  4305 Thatcher Ave. Pueblo, CO 
Starbuds  1451 Cortez St. Unit A Denver, CO 
Starbuds  5844 Dahlia St. Commerce City, CO 
Starbuds  9000 Federal Blvd. Unit B, Federal Heights, CO 
Sticky Icky’s  5341 West Highway 96, Pueblo, CO 
Sun house  248 E. US Highway 50 Salida, CO 
Sunrise Solutions  43 Main St. Bailey, CO 
Sweet Grass Kitchen  1135 S. Jason St. Denver, CO 
Tenderfoot Collective Health  840 Oak St. Suites A, B & C Salida, CO 
TFC  91 Big Springs Dr. Nederland, CO 
The Clinic Highlands  3460 W. 32nd Ave. Denver, CO 
The Clinic on Colfax  4625 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 
The Clinic on Colorado  2020 S. Colorado Blvd. Denver, CO 
The DAB by Next Harvest  2748 W. Alameda Ave. Denver, CO 
The Farmers Market  2070 Huron St. Denver, CO 
The Giving Tree of Denver  2707 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO 
The Green Solution LLC  5305 Steele St. Denver, CO 
The Green Stop  130 Main St. Unit B Log Lane Village, CO 
The Happy Camper Cannabis CO  80 Rosalie Rd. Bailey, CO 
The Happy Camper Cannabis Company  1043 North River Rd. Palisade, CO 
The Herbal Cure  985 S. Logan St. Denver, CO 
The Kind Castle  248 E. First St. Parachute, CO 
The Peaceful Choice  7464 Arapahoe Ave. Unit A9, Boulder, CO 
The Village City Society  2043 16th Ave. Boulder, CO 
Trees  5005 S. Federal Blvd. Englewood, CO 
Tumbleweed Carbondale  304 Highway 133 Carbondale, CO 
Tumbleweed DeBeque  2185 45 1/2 Rd. Suite 102, DeBeque, CO 
Tumbleweed Dispensary  150 Columbine Court Unit 100 Parachute, CO 
Tumbleweed Dispensary Edwards  57 Edwards Access Rd. Unit 19 & 20 Edwards, CO 
Tumbleweed Frisco  842 North Summit Blvd. Suite 13 Frisco, CO 
Urban Dispensary  2675 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO 
Wise Cannabis CO  21950 Highway 285 Fairplay, CO 

 

