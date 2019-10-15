  • CBS4On Air

Centennial News, Denver Traffic, Water Main Break


CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials closed westbound Arapahoe Road in Centennial on Tuesday morning while crews work to fix a water main break. The problem happened early Tuesday morning.

Water Main Break in Centennial

An image from Copter4 of the water main break in Centennial (credit: CBS)

The westbound lanes of East Arapahoe Road were closed at 8:25 a.m. between South Quebec Street and South Holly Street, according to a tweet from the City of Centennial.

