Kadri, Rantanen Help Avs Stay Perfect, Beat Capitals 6-3Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen, Erik Johnson, Nikita Zadorov, Matt Nieto, and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado. The Avalanche tallied goals on their first three shots of the game.

Broncos Forecast: Yet Another Mild Home Game On ThursdayEvery home game since the preseason has included warmer than normal temperatures. That streak will continue this Thursday evening when Kansas City visits.

Sports Bar Reaches Deal To Broadcast Avalanche, Nuggets Road Games This WeekAltitude Sports and the Colorado Avalanche announced an agreement with Brooklyn's At The Pepsi Center bar on Monday to broadcast select games during the week while the regional sports network remains blacked out on major cable and satellite providers.

Hall Of Fame Rings Presented To Champ Bailey, Family Of Pat BowlenPro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker presented Hall of Fame rings to Champ Bailey and the family of late owner Pat Bowlen at halftime.

Broncos Shut Out Titans, Snap Home Loss StreakThe Broncos, who haven't allowed a touchdown in nine quarters, host Kansas City (4-2) on Thursday night with the chance to get back into the AFC West race after starting the Vic Fangio era with four frustrating losses.