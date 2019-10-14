Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands hit the streets to raise money for ALS over the weekend. The Walk to Defeat ALS was at Sloan’s Lake.
PHOTO GALLERY: Walk To Defeat ALS
Participants dedicated a key to people in their lives affected by the disease.
CBS4’s Karen Leigh emceed the event. Money raised by the teams of walkers will fund research to help fund a cure.
