Hall Of Fame Rings Presented To Champ Bailey, Family Of Pat BowlenPro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker presented Hall of Fame rings to Champ Bailey and the family of late owner Pat Bowlen at halftime.

Broncos Shut Out Titans, Snap Home Loss StreakThe Broncos, who haven't allowed a touchdown in nine quarters, host Kansas City (4-2) on Thursday night with the chance to get back into the AFC West race after starting the Vic Fangio era with four frustrating losses.

POLL: Will the Broncos beat the Chiefs on Thursday?The Broncos travel to Kansas City in Week 7.

Chris Harris Jr. Becomes 12th Player To Intercept 20 Passes As A BroncoLate in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. intercepted a pass by Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Emmanuel Sanders Injures Knee, Won't Play In 2nd Half Of Titans GameBroncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders hurt his knee and won't play in the second half of the Broncos-Titans game.