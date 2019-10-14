(CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department says Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases are on the rise in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties. They say the cases are among student on high school sports teams.
An exact number was not released.
Health officials notified families of the increase last week with a letter and information about how to reduce those numbers.
HFMD can cause a fever, rash with blisters, sore throat and mouth sores. Children under the age of 5 are most affected, but older children and adults can still contract the illness.
Health officials say over-the-counter medications can help relieve pain and fever, and mouthwashes can numb mouth pain.
They urge families to wash mouth guards and uniforms, jerseys or other sports clothing after each use. They say students with open blisters or mouth sores should not attend school or play sports.
Families and schools should also sanitize sports equipment, weight and locker rooms.
Officials also urge everyone to wash their hands often.
Those with questions can call 720-200-1531 or 303-220-9200.
You must log in to post a comment.