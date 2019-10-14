Filed Under:Denver Police, Denver Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver told CBS4 that what started as a fight ended up with a shooting. The gunfire happened early Monday morning near 14th and Arapahoe.

(credit: @16thStMall)

Security at a club tried to break up the fight and that’s when two people started shooting.

(credit: CBS)

Two nightclub security employees were struck, one in the arm and the other in the foot. They are expected to recover.

(credit: CBS)


Police say they have two suspects, both males.

