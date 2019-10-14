Comments
Two nightclub security employees were struck, one in the arm and the other in the foot. They are expected to recover.
Police say they have two suspects, both males.
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver told CBS4 that what started as a fight ended up with a shooting. The gunfire happened early Monday morning near 14th and Arapahoe.
Security at a club tried to break up the fight and that’s when two people started shooting.
