AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A security guard at a King Soopers in Aurora suffered serious injuries after he confronted a suspected shoplifter. It happened on Sunday at the store on Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road.
Aurora police say the suspect attacked the security officer so badly he was knocked unconscious. They say the suspect kicked the man in the face leaving a shoe print on his face.
Someone saw the attack happening and stepped in to stop it. That person and the suspect then began to fight.
The suspect then left. Police describe him as a 6-foot-tall Asian man with a mustache and black rimmed glasses.
The security guard is now recovering at home.
A total of $4,000 is being offered as a reward for information which leads to an arrest.
Tipsters are asked to call Agent Antony Green with information at 303-739-6382.
