  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder News, Indigenous People's Day


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder hosted the the first Indigenous People’s Day Parade on Monday. It took place instead of a Columbus Day Parade.

BOULDER POW WOW

(credit: CBS)

Participants marched down Pearl Street to the second annual Boulder Valley Indigenous People’s Day Pow Wow which followed the parade.

The Boulder City Council approved having the new parade three years ago.

BOULDER POW WOW

(credit: CBS)

Organizers say the events bring awareness to the thousands of missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and two-spirit Native Americans.

RELATED: Protestors Call Columbus Day Racist; Call For Colorado To Abolish Holiday That Was Started Here

Comments