
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder hosted the the first Indigenous People’s Day Parade on Monday. It took place instead of a Columbus Day Parade.
Participants marched down Pearl Street to the second annual Boulder Valley Indigenous People’s Day Pow Wow which followed the parade.
The Boulder City Council approved having the new parade three years ago.
Organizers say the events bring awareness to the thousands of missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and two-spirit Native Americans.
