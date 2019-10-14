BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to extinguish a grass fire burning in open space in Broomfield on Monday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the fire just after 4 p.m.

grass fire broomfield

Copter4 flew over a grass fire burning in open space in Broomfield on Oct. 14, 2019 (credit: CBSB)

White smoke could be seen for miles as flames shot up into the air.

grass fire broomfield

Copter4 flew over a grass fire burning in open space in Broomfield on Oct. 14, 2019 (credit: CBSB)

North Metro Fire Rescue tweeted an update on the fire at 4:31 p.m.

The blaze was completely extinguished at 4:35 p.m. except for hot spots.

grass fire broomfield

(credit: CBS)

No structures are threatened by the fire.

grass fire broomfield

Copter4 flew over a grass fire burning in open space in Broomfield on Oct. 14, 2019 (credit: CBSB)

What started the fire is being investigated.

grass fire broomfield

Copter4 flew over a grass fire burning in open space in Broomfield on Oct. 14, 2019 (credit: CBSB)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments