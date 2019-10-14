BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to extinguish a grass fire burning in open space in Broomfield on Monday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the fire just after 4 p.m.
White smoke could be seen for miles as flames shot up into the air.
North Metro Fire Rescue tweeted an update on the fire at 4:31 p.m.
Despite the large amount of smoke and wind, crews have the fire contained. pic.twitter.com/1RV2jfcz2I
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) October 14, 2019
The blaze was completely extinguished at 4:35 p.m. except for hot spots.
The grass fire in Broomfield is out with the exception of some smaller hot spots, which crews will monitor. pic.twitter.com/EnxnstiwCe
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) October 14, 2019
No structures are threatened by the fire.
What started the fire is being investigated.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.