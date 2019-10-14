DENVER (CBS4) – With the snow last week still fresh in the minds of many, this week will be dry virtually statewide. There will be noticeable temperature swings, but no rain or snow is expected through Friday. That should change by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Monday will be final day of a warming trend that started last Friday. Highs will reach into the lower and middle 70s with most neighborhoods along the Front Range reaching a degree or two higher than Sunday when Denver reached 73 degrees.

Then a cold front in Montana Monday morning will drop south across Colorado Monday night into Tuesday morning. The result will be a 15 degree temperature drop with morning lows just above freezing and afternoon highs near 60 in Denver on Tuesday.

Another warming trend will start on Wednesday and highs on Thursday should be near 80 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday and Saturday should be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs mainly in the 60s. Then a big change in the weather pattern will arrive for Sunday and Monday. And upper-level low currently over Russia will drag much colder air over the Rocky Mountain region and bring a good chance for snow and wind to the mountains starting Sunday. Rain and snow will also be possible in the metro area. We’ll keep you posted!