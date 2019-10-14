DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2020 proposed budget is getting some scrutiny from at least one group concerned there won’t be enough money to help reduce pedestrian deaths. Denver Streets Partnership, a coalition group estimated that each year at least $120 million is needed for building new sidewalks, improving bike lanes, and providing better access to transit lines.

The proposed budget calls for investing $118 million. In particular, the partnership scrutinizes the shortfall for money dedicated for sidewalks.

The group says $15 million is needed to help build 20 miles of new sidewalks next year, Mayor Michael Hancock’s budget calls for $6.8 million, including $3 million from Elevate Denver Bonds to build five miles. The partnership has now launched a campaign called, #showmethemobility money to push for more money.

“People should care because we can’t all drive around in our cars. Cars are choking our city. So we’re at a tipping point right now. We can continue on the path that we’re at and we’re going to look like [Los Angeles] and the days of the big smog cloud, or we can invest in our mobility network so the people who want to bike and the people who want to take the bus have the opportunity to do that,” Piep Van Heuven, Denver Streets Partnerships Chair said.

Vision Zero, another group of community organizations in Denver, estimates that 63 people have died in the city so far this year from traffic fatalities.

Denver City Council members like Paul Kashmann agree there needs to be more funding however, he thinks there should first be a committee of stakeholders formed to review the problem. The Mayor’s Office says this is a top priority, and it will be investing $118 million towards build out of various transit networks, overall $166 million will be dedicated to improving mobility, reducing congestion, as well as tackling climate change concerns in the future.