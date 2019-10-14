Comments
SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — An active wildfire burning in a rural area of south-central Colorado has prompted new evacuations in Chaffee and Fremont counties. The new evacuations Sunday included the small towns of Wellsville and Swissvale southeast of Salida as the fire grew to about 12.7 square miles.
An evacuation center has been set up in Salida.
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — An active wildfire burning in a rural area of south-central Colorado has prompted new evacuations in Chaffee and Fremont counties. The new evacuations Sunday included the small towns of Wellsville and Swissvale southeast of Salida as the fire grew to about 12.7 square miles.
An evacuation center has been set up in Salida.
The fire has been burning since Sept. 8 when it was started by lightning. It is 30% contained.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
LINKS: Decker Fire Interactive Map | Decker Fire Inciweb
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.