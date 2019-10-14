  • CBS4On Air

SALIDA, Colo.


SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — An active wildfire burning in a rural area of south-central Colorado has prompted new evacuations in Chaffee and Fremont counties. The new evacuations Sunday included the small towns of Wellsville and Swissvale southeast of Salida as the fire grew to about 12.7 square miles.

A helicopter transports a water bucket southwest toward the Decker Fire on October 9 (credit: Facebook/Hugh Clark on Decker Fire page)


An evacuation center has been set up in Salida.

The fire has been burning since Sept. 8 when it was started by lightning. It is 30% contained.

A “back burn” or fire line, deliberately set by firefighters to reduce fuels in a controlled manner in front of the advancing Decker Fire, as seen on October 10. (credit: Facebook/Joel Peters on Decker Fire page)

