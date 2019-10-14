



As Denver’s population continues to grow, so does the number of dogs living in the city. Denver Parks and Recreation released a technical update to the 2010 Dog Park Masterplan, which takes increased public interest in dog parks into account for future growth.

“I have a 1-year-old puppy who is kind of a lunatic,” laughed Sofie Birkin, who was at the Carla Madison Dog Park on Monday. “He needs to burn off a lot of energy.”

According to the city’s master plan, it’s estimated there are 98,918 dog-owning homes in Denver. Across the city, there are seven off leash dog parks available for residents and their pets.

“I think off leash, they get the best exercise and play with other dogs,” explained Jane Sayle, who was out with her dog on Monday.

The goal of the technical update is to build on the city’s original plan by looking at the current needs of dog owners and setting a strong framework for future dog parks.

One of the large parts of the update, is looking at “service gap areas.” These are neighborhoods where a dog park is not available within 0.75-mile walk, or 2.5-mile drive. A map in the plan outlines South Denver, as a priority area for a future dog park.

“I think it would be nice to have more availability and more than just our yard to get activity out,’ Sayle said. “We walk Wash Park a lot, but we can’t take Sadie off her leash.”

The update also takes a look into design and maintenance plans that will be beneficial for future parks as the need continues to grow. Most dog owners CBS4 talked with said having shade at dog parks is their number one priority.

“More shade for these ones,” Jason Dashiell said, as he was out with his Great Dane puppy. “Especially if it’s hot, he won’t do anything.”

The technical update also provides a community-driven approach to dog park site selection. People can send in suggestions of future park locations, through an online survey.

LINK: Dog Park Masterplan Technical Update