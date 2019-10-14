DENVER (CBS4) – Every home game so far this season including the preseason games have included warmer than normal temperatures. That streak continues this Thursday evening when the Kansas City Chiefs visit Denver.
Temperatures were in the 70s for the big win against Tennessee on Sunday. And believe it or not, temperatures will be near 70 degrees at kickoff on Thursday even with the game starting at 6:20 p.m.
Skies will also be mostly clear and winds will be light. It will be very comfortable for an October even game.
Kickoff Temperatures – Home Games So Far This Season
August 18 vs San Francisco: 95 degrees *preseason
August 29 vs Arizona: 81 degrees *preseason
September 15 vs Chicago: 88 degrees
September 29 vs Jacksonville: 86 degrees
October 13 vs Tennessee: 71 degrees
October 17 vs Kansas City: 71 degrees (forecast)
