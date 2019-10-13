Pavel Francouz Starts In Net For First Time, Avalanche Defeat Coyotes 3-2Pavel had 34 saves, Andre Burakovsky scored at 3:29 of overtime and the Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Elway Says He's Not Trading Stars, Will See Broncos Through DiveJohn Elway says that despite Denver's 1-4 start, none of his veteran players are on the trading block and the general manager remains committed to seeing his beloved Broncos out of their prolonged plummet.

Herbert Hurls 2 TDs In No. 13 Oregon's 45-3 Win Over ColoradoOregon beat Colorado on Friday night for its fifth straight victory. It is the second straight loss for the Buffaloes, whose three points were the fewest they've scored in a game since 2017.

O'Brien, Jackson Lead Colorado State Over New Mexico 35-21The Rams ended a four-game losing streak with Friday night's Mountain West Conference victory.

Marcus Mariota Vs. Von Miller: Something Has To Give SundayMarcus Mariota could be Von Miller's elixir. The Broncos star linebacker is off to the slowest start of his nine-year career with just two sacks in Denver's 1-4 start under coach Vic Fangio.