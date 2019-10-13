Filed Under:Central Longmont Presbyterian Church, Longmont news, Longmont Police


LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police are searching for a man suspected of starting a fire inside Central Longmont Presbyterian Church early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the church on Kimbark Street around 5:40 a.m.

Central Longmont Presbyterian Church (credit: Longmont Police Department)

Detectives said a man was caught on surveillance breaking a window in a door leading into the church and starting a fire using an accelerant. Investigators said the fire caused more than $5,000 in damage.

Suspect accused of setting Central Longmont Presbyterian Church on fire early Sunday morning. (credit: Longmont Police Department)

Officers credit the church’s sprinklers and Longmont firefighters for their quick response to save the building from more damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.

The church was not occupied at the time of the fire. The fire department wants to remind homeowners and businesses to install fire alarms, smoke detectors and sprinklers and to check them regularly to make sure they are functioning properly.

