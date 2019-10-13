Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police are searching for a man suspected of starting a fire inside Central Longmont Presbyterian Church early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the church on Kimbark Street around 5:40 a.m.
Detectives said a man was caught on surveillance breaking a window in a door leading into the church and starting a fire using an accelerant. Investigators said the fire caused more than $5,000 in damage.
Officers credit the church’s sprinklers and Longmont firefighters for their quick response to save the building from more damage.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.
The church was not occupied at the time of the fire. The fire department wants to remind homeowners and businesses to install fire alarms, smoke detectors and sprinklers and to check them regularly to make sure they are functioning properly.
