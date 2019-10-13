Spot Fire Forces New Pre-Evacuation Notice For Residents Near Decker FireResidents in the community of Howard on the eastern flank of the Decker Fire have been put on notice by Decker Fire managers: "Heads up. Stay tuned. Be ready."

Lucky Few Saved; Deep Freeze Takes Toll On Anderson Farms PumpkinsAbout 300,000 pumpkins are planted each year at Anderson Farms. About 90% of the crop was ruined in the freeze.

From 83° To 13°: That Was The Second Largest Temperature Change On Record!The official temperature in Denver dropped 70 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday. That change just missed the record for the largest 2 day temperature drop in Denver's history

Arapahoe Basin Burns Keystone In Race To Be First To OpenHours after Keystone announced it would be the first resort in North America to open for the '19-'20 season -- for the first time in decades -- Arapahoe Basin pulled a fast one and opened Friday -- for two hours.