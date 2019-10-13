  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Pro Football Hall Of Fame


DENVER (AP) – Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker presented Hall of Fame rings to Champ Bailey and the family of late owner Pat Bowlen at halftime of the Denver Broncos 16-0 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Former Denver Broncos cornerback, and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Champ Bailey walks onto the field during player introductions before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Bailey’s name was to be added to the the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame during the game. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Bailey was also inducted as the 33rd member of the team’s Ring of Fame. At a ceremony unveiling his 8-foot bronze pillar Friday night, Bailey chimed in on the current state of the Broncos, saying,

“It’s just growing pains. There are a lot of new people around here, a good young corps, but I expect them to turn around. That’s the good thing about here, we don’t stay down long.”

Champ Bailey addresses the crowd after being presented with his Hall of Fame ring and being inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.

Champ Bailey addresses the crowd after being presented with his Hall of Fame ring and being inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

