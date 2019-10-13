Comments
DENVER (AP) – Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker presented Hall of Fame rings to Champ Bailey and the family of late owner Pat Bowlen at halftime of the Denver Broncos 16-0 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Bailey was also inducted as the 33rd member of the team’s Ring of Fame. At a ceremony unveiling his 8-foot bronze pillar Friday night, Bailey chimed in on the current state of the Broncos, saying,
“It’s just growing pains. There are a lot of new people around here, a good young corps, but I expect them to turn around. That’s the good thing about here, we don’t stay down long.”
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
