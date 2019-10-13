Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are working to determine what started a house fire Sunday morning in Arvada. Firefighters were called to a home near West 68th Avenue and Xenon Drive around 9:45 a.m.
Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate and no one was hurt.
On Twitter, the Arvada Fire Protection District said two dogs were rescued from the fire and are doing well.
Fire is under control. No injuries reported. 2 dogs were rescued from the home and are reported to be doing well. #afpd #68avefire pic.twitter.com/iqNBZqBI1A
— Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) October 13, 2019
Officials said the fire started in the back of the home and the cause is under investigation.
