ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are working to determine what started a house fire Sunday morning in Arvada. Firefighters were called to a home near West 68th Avenue and Xenon Drive around 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Sunday morning in Arvada.

Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate and no one was hurt.

Investigators arrive at the scene of the fire near West 68th Avenue and Xenon Drive.

On Twitter, the Arvada Fire Protection District said two dogs were rescued from the fire and are doing well.

Officials said the fire started in the back of the home and the cause is under investigation.
