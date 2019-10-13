Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Late in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. intercepted a pass by Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. He now has 20 interceptions in his career.
Only 11 other Denver Broncos have 20 or more interceptions with the franchise. That includes Champ Bailey, who had 34 as a Bronco, and is being honored with a special halftime ceremony at the stadium in Denver.
Harris signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He has seven consecutive seasons with multiple interceptions, which ranks as the second-longest streak in franchise history.
