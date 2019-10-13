



– It’s something Tivoli Brewing Company looks forward to during the autumn season: for the past three years, the brewery has debuted a special brew with a special celebration.

“Each year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger,” said Stephen Redfearn, who helps organize the event with Tivoli.

Stephanie Rayman, Tivoli’s general manager, says it’s the perfect way to spend an October afternoon as well.

“You get a little bit of orange zest, and then with the ending finish,” she said with a sip of the new 2019 brew.

“We’re in 65 degree weather, and I think this is something anyone can enjoy. Whether you’re enjoying the holidays, watching the Broncos,” Rayman said.

Fallen Hero Orange Blonde Ale isn’t only designed to enjoy the Colorado tradition of drinking beer. To launch the beer, the brewery partnered with a local nonprofit called the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Redfearn, the CEO, is also a 20-year veteran with the Aurora Police Department.

“While we are here to make money and have fun, there is a piece of this that is about remembrance,” said Redfearn.

The brews are manufactured to honor our Colorado heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. And if you look closely this year, the names of those brave officers are printed on the side of the brew’s cans.

“We hope every time people drink one of the beers they see the name and even make a toast to remember those fallen officers and their sacrifices,” Redfearn said.

Redfearn says it’s the least they can do to pay tribute to officers who selflessly gave their lives, and their loved ones.

“I think we’re all in agreeance that this has been the most rewarding thing we’ve ever done. Being able to come in during the darkest hour, and we’re here to help.”

If you missed the event, there will be another next year, and the brewery anticipates expanding it to twice a year in the future. Cans of Fallen Hero Orange Blonde Ale are sold out, but you can buy clothes to help the organization here. If you’d like to learn more about how to help the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation, visit cofallenhero.org.