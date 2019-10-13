ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A school resource officer in Arvada went above and beyond to help a young student learn to walk. Officer Brad Gagon met seven-year-old Roman when he was assigned to work at Lawrence Elementary.
Roman has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around. When Officer Gagon learned Roman could walk with some help, he took it upon himself to build a runway for Roman.
“In my head I came up with using PVC pipes and the design almost came immediate to my head that I wanted to do,” said Officer Gagon. “I went to a home improvement store and bought the PVC pipe and went home and built the contraption.”
Video from the organization Share Blue Smiles shows Roman being surprised with the runway for the first time.
“We set it up here in the library, and I think we were both crying,” said Kelly Drake, Roman’s health aide at Lawrence Elementary.
Roman now uses the runway at home to learn to walk. His health aide hopes when he graduates from the elementary school he will be able to walk out on his own.
You must log in to post a comment.